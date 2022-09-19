SBS Russian

To try borscht and to support Ukraine: Charity event at Gordon United church

Credit: SBS Russian/Victoria Stankeeva

Published 19 September 2022 at 4:10pm, updated 19 minutes ago at 4:29pm
By Victoria Stankeeva
Last weekend, a charity event was held at Gordon United Church in Sydney, where the local Australian community, together with volunteers from Ukraine, Russia and Belarus, were able to raise more than $3,000 for the needs of Ukraine. All the money, according to the organisers, was transferred to the "Ukraine Crisis Appeal" Charity with Rotary Australia.

