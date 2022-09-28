SBS Russian

Ukraine referendums claim to show pro-Russia result

The referendum on the entry of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), Kherson and Zaporozhye regions into Russia is being held from 23 to 27 September.

Referendum votes are counted in Donetsk region Credit: AAP

Published 28 September 2022 at 10:36am
By Allan Lee, Svetlana Printcev
The results of referendums being held in two of the four Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine are pointing towards support for annexation - perhaps not surprisingly, given that armed officials went door-to-door collecting votes. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the referendums are nothing more than an attempt to steal the territory of another state and erase the norms of international law.

