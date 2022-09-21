SBS Russian

Ukraine war takes centre stage at UN General Assembly in New-York

picture of the 77th session of the General Assembly.jpeg

The session of the UN General Assembly began in New York Credit: Supplied

Published 21 September 2022 at 10:21am
The UN general assembly summit this week will be dominated by the discussion of the future of Ukraine. The general assembly voted 101-7 with 19 abstentions to allow the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, to deliver a prerecorded video address.

