Ukraine war takes centre stage at UN General Assembly in New-York

Tune in for on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.
The session of the UN General Assembly began in New York Credit: Supplied
Published 21 September 2022 at 10:21am
By SBS Russian
Source: SBS
The UN general assembly summit this week will be dominated by the discussion of the future of Ukraine. The general assembly voted 101-7 with 19 abstentions to allow the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, to deliver a prerecorded video address.
Published 21 September 2022 at 10:21am
By SBS Russian
Source: SBS
Share