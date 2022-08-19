Ukrainian forces could try to strike Crimean bridge
A view of the new bridge linking Russia and the Crimean peninsula prior to its opening ceremony near Kerch, Crimea, Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Source: AAP / Alexander Nemenov/AP
There have been reports of explosions in Crimea this week. On August 16, The Guardian published an interview with Mikhail Podolyak, an adviser to the head of the presidential office of Ukraine, who said that Kyiv considers the Crimean bridge a legitimate target that "should be destroyed."
Share