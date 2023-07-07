US agreed to provide cluster bombs for Ukraine: What are the risks and how they might help

Evacuation of civilians continues under difficult conditions in Donetsk Oblast

SIVERSK, UKRAINE - MARCH 15: A woman walks along a street with buildings destroyed by shelling as evacuation of civilians continues under difficult conditions in Siversk, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on March 15, 2023. Source: Anadolu / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The US Department of Defense has announced a new $800 million military aid package for Ukraine, including cluster bombs. Kyiv has pledged to minimize risks for civilians.

Tune in for 
SBS Russian program 
on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.

Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts 
here
.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

ANA BAND 1.jpg

Meet ANA: an international band confident about a bright future

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 29.09.2023

Australia is very wealthy but it still has too many people going without (Getty)

Australia's shocking wealth gap: Low-income earners hit hardest

English.jpg

Podcast about money and technology: first episode