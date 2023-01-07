Biden administration announced new aid package for Ukraine

Tune in for on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.
Vlodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the Ukrainian Parliament Source: AP
A roundup of news for the week about assistance to Ukraine from Washington and the European allies. Joe Biden's administration announced a new aid package to Ukraine. What does will it include? For how long is Washington planning to provide the military aid?
