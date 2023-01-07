SBS Russian

Biden administration announced new aid package for Ukraine

SBS Russian

Vlodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the Ukrainian Parliament (AP).jpg

Vlodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the Ukrainian Parliament Source: AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 January 2023 at 1:04pm
By SBS Russian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A roundup of news for the week about assistance to Ukraine from Washington and the European allies. Joe Biden's administration announced a new aid package to Ukraine. What does will it include? For how long is Washington planning to provide the military aid?

Published 7 January 2023 at 1:04pm
By SBS Russian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Tune in for 
SBS Russian program 
on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.

Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts 
here
.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

i_am_russian_and_im_against_war_1242x804.jpg

I am Russian, and I am against war. Tatiana Lobas

Artist Irina Iris

SBS Russian program — Live 07.01.2023

News Bulletin Russian

SBS news in Russian — 07.01.2023

Topschij family on Christmas.jpg

How was Russian Christmas celebrated on the opposite sides of the world — in Sydney and in a Soviet village?