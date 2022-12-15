US preparing to send Patriot missile defence system to Ukraine. Why is it important?

Tune in for on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.
США могут передать Украине ЗРК Patriot на этой неделе Source: ABACA / ABACA/PA/Alamy/AAP Image
Published 15 December 2022 at 2:48pm
By SBS Russian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
According to the U.S. defence officials, the United States is preparing to send the Patriot missile defence system to Ukraine. Why is it important? This podcast is available in Russian only.
