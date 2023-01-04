SBS Russian

US to announce new military aid for Ukraine

Ukrainian servicemen shoot a cannon from their position in Kherson area, Ukraine, 9 November 2022. Credit: AAP, EPA / Stanislav Kozliuk

Published 5 January 2023 at 10:37am
By SBS Russian
The United States will soon announce a new package of military assistance to Ukraine, as was stated by John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council.

