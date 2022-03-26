Vareniki with love: Fundraising dinner in support of Ukraine

Vareniki with love: Fundraising dinner in support of UkrainePlay05:53 Source: Samira DamirovaGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (5.67MB) Samira Damirova, chef and food photographer from Western Australia, told SBS Russian about a fundraiser she hosted in support of Ukraine.Related podcasts:READ MORECosset ceramics: Sydney-based sculptress supporting UkraineREAD MORE"My Azerbaijani background is my foundation"Tune in for SBS Russian program on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.Follow us on Facebook or sign up to our podcasts here.ShareLatest podcast episodesMeet ANA: an international band confident about a bright futureSBS news in Russian — 29.09.2023Australia's shocking wealth gap: Low-income earners hit hardestPodcast about money and technology: first episode