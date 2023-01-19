Hotel quarantine and lockdown are back. Not for us, but for the Australian bees

Amaroo Orchards, South Australia Credit: AAP Image/Supplied by Jay Iwasaki

The varroa mite has been infecting bees and threatening business aorund the world since mid-20th century. However it was discovered in Australia only a year ago. Professor Alexander Mikheev, an evolutionary biologist at ANU, explained to SBS Russian why this issue is important not only for beekeepers, but for all Australians in general.

