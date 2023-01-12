SBS Russian

Vera Musaelyan: 'We are musicians that are meant to perform'

SBS Russian

Вера Мусаелян, солистка группы «Алоэ Вера». Credit: Anastasiya Egorova

Published 13 January 2023 at 9:17am
By Svetlana Printcev
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The leader of "Aloe Vera", Vera Musaelyan, told SBS Russian about her life after February 24, 2022, the inability to perform in Russia and about her new album. This content is available in Russian only.

Available in other languages
Tune in for 
SBS Russian program 
on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.

