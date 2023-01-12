Vera Musaelyan: 'We are musicians that are meant to perform'

Tune in for on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.
Вера Мусаелян, солистка группы «Алоэ Вера». Credit: Anastasiya Egorova
Published 13 January 2023 at 9:17am
By Svetlana Printcev
Source: SBS
The leader of "Aloe Vera", Vera Musaelyan, told SBS Russian about her life after February 24, 2022, the inability to perform in Russia and about her new album. This content is available in Russian only.
