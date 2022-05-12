Victoria introduces legislation banning Nazi hate symbol
Police inspect graffiti on the front of the Victorian State Parliament Source: Source: AAP / David Crosling
The Victorian government's introduced landmark legislation into parliament to ban the public display of the Nazi swastika. After the successful passage of the bill an education campaign is planned, to inform the public of the distinct difference between the Nazi hate symbol and the similar-looking symbol that's culturally significant to people of the Buddhist, Hindu and Jain faiths.
