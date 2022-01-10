Vietnamese migrants use Finland's coffee obsession to save the planet

Jesse Tran with one of his sneakers made from coffee grounds (AP)

Jesse Tran with one of his sneakers made from coffee grounds Source: AP

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Every year, around the world, about six million tonnes of used coffee grounds are sent to landfill. As the coffee breaks down, it produces methane, a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming. Two Vietnamese migrants to Finland - arguably the world's most coffee-addicted nation - have found a solution. This is a Russian language content.

READ MORE

Research: Production of what kind of milk is better for the environment?

READ MORE

'It's easy in Melbourne!' - reducing your ecological footprint

Share

Latest podcast episodes

ANA BAND 1.jpg

Meet ANA: an international band confident about a bright future

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 29.09.2023

Australia is very wealthy but it still has too many people going without (Getty)

Australia's shocking wealth gap: Low-income earners hit hardest

English.jpg

Podcast about money and technology: first episode