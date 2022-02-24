Vladimir Putin announces 'military operation' in Ukraine

Presidente russo, Vladimir Putin a dirigir-se ao seu povo no Kremlin, Moscovo

Presidente russo, Vladimir Putin a dirigir-se ao seu povo no Kremlin, Moscovo Source: AAP Image/Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

President Putin has authorised a special military operation in breakaway areas of eastern Ukraine, and clashes between Russian and Ukrainian forces are likely.

Related podcast:
READ MORE

Rallies in support of Ukraine were held in Melbourne and other Australian cities

Tune in for 
SBS Russian program
 on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.

Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts 
here
.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

ANA BAND 1.jpg

Meet ANA: an international band confident about a bright future

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 29.09.2023

Australia is very wealthy but it still has too many people going without (Getty)

Australia's shocking wealth gap: Low-income earners hit hardest

English.jpg

Podcast about money and technology: first episode