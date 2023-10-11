Constitutional law expert comments on the key arguments against the Voice

Constitutional law expert comments on the key arguments against the VoicePlay07:30 Source: SBSGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (6.54MB) Ahead of the Voice referendum, SBS Russian asked Dr William Partlett, associate professor at Melbourne Law School, to comment on the most common arguments against the Voice.READ MOREVox-pop: Russian community voices on the upcoming referendumMore information is available on Voice Referendumportal.Tune in for SBS Russian program on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.Follow us on Facebook or sign up to our podcasts here.ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS news in Russian — 11.10.2023Ukraine v Russian Federation: Lawyer Nina Boer on the recent hearings at the International Court of JusticeSBS news in Russian — 10.10.2023Stars come out to support 'Yes' - but 'No' campaigners are unmoved