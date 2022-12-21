SBS Russian

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met Joe Biden on his first trip outside Ukraine since Russia invaded

SBS Russian

Biden Zelensky.png

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (left) has hailed United States support and received promises of more, including new missile defence systems, after he flew to Washington on his first foreign trip since Russia's invasion Credit: Getty, AFP / Brendan Smialowski

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 December 2022 at 10:55am
By SBS Russian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has hailed United States support and received promises of more, including new missile defence systems, after he flew to Washington on his first foreign trip since Russia's invasion.

Published 22 December 2022 at 10:55am
By SBS Russian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Также по теме:

США могут передать Украине ЗРК Patriot на этой неделе. Почему это важно?

Share

Latest podcast episodes

News Bulletin Russian

SBS news in Russian — 22.12.2022

christmas-pudding

The festive season can be challenging for many families this year

News Bulletin Russian

SBS news in Russian — 21.12.2022

Penny Wong.png

'This meeting is already a miracle in itself.' What to expect from Penny Wong's visit to Beijing?