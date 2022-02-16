Vox-pop: What are the stereotypes of Russians in Australia?Play07:19 Source: AAP Image/Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via APGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (13.41MB) Some of our listeners shared their thoughts on various stereotypes of Russians they've encountered in Australia.Related podcasts:READ MOREVox-pop: Aussie vs Soviet childhoodREAD MOREVox-pop: Tell about your first house in AustraliaTune in for SBS Russian program on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.Follow us on Facebook or sign up to our podcasts here.ShareLatest podcast episodesMeet ANA: an international band confident about a bright futureSBS news in Russian — 29.09.2023Australia's shocking wealth gap: Low-income earners hit hardestPodcast about money and technology: first episode