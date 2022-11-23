Lawyer Nina Boer on war crimes in Ukraine

Tune in for on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.
A teenager stands in the rubble at Mykolaiv (AAP)
Soon after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, lawyer Nina Boer launched an information project about war crimes. In her telegram channel Justeace, Boer tries to explain complex concepts of international criminal and humanitarian law and issues of human rights.
