Lawyer Nina Boer on war crimes in Ukraine

A teenager stands in the rubble at Mykolaiv (AAP).jpg

A teenager stands in the rubble at Mykolaiv (AAP)

Published 23 November 2022 at 11:42am
By Lera Shvets
Available in other languages

Soon after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, lawyer Nina Boer launched an information project about war crimes. In her telegram channel Justeace, Boer tries to explain complex concepts of international criminal and humanitarian law and issues of human rights.

