War in Ukraine: what happened this week?

Irina, 35, cooks cottage cheese in the survived wood stove of her ruined house in the village of Novoselivka, outside Chernigiv in Ukraine

Ирина, 35 лет, готовит в уцелевшей дровяной печи своего разрушенного дома в селе Новоселовка под Черниговом в Украине. Source: Getty / SERGEI CHUZAVKOV/AFP via Getty Images

The row over Lithuania, the arrival of sophisticated German weaponry in Ukraine's arsenal and an imminent decision on Kyiv's candidacy to join the European Union, Kremlin troops were meanwhile gaining ground in the Donbas, causing "catastrophic destruction" in Lysychansk.

