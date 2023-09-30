Exhibiting your art works for the first time: What are the options and resources available in Australia?

Irina Kozyrevitch exhibition.png

Irina Kozyrevitch preparing for her first solo exhibition at the Shop Gallery, Glebe, NSW

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

From art shows to art societies memberships — there is a wide range of options for those who would like to start exhiting their work. SBS Russian spoke to Sydney-based artist Irina Kozyrevich about all the available options.

READ MORE

ARTY

Tune in for 
SBS Russian program 
on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.

Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts 
here
.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Artist Irina Iris

SBS Russian program — Live 30.09.2023

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 30.09.2023

ukraine_war.jpg

Latest news of Russia's war in Ukraine

ANA BAND 1.jpg

Meet ANA: an international band confident about a bright future