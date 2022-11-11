'I'm ready to get back to work': Community project to help mothers return to work after parental leave

SBS RussianOther ways to listen 'I'm ready to get back to work': Community project to help mothers return to work after parental leavePlay08:22SBS RussianOther ways to listen Photo by Evgenia VinogradovaGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (7.66MB)Published 11 November 2022 at 11:18amBy Victoria StankeevaSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Interview with the founder of the project for mums in Australia "I'm ready to work", Evgenia Vinogradova. This interview is available in Russian only.Published 11 November 2022 at 11:18amBy Victoria StankeevaSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesTune in for SBS Russian program Advertisementon Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.Follow us on Facebook or sign up to our podcasts here.ShareLatest podcast episodesComposer from Melbourne Misha Dumnov on his premiere in ChileSBS news in Russian - 11.11.2022Bees are under stress- and we rely on them for our foodLeonid Sandler: Chess news from Australia and the world