Actress Inga Romantsova: 'I played a role of a Russian woman for the first time in my career in Australia'

Inga Romantsova, Australian actress and an academic, performer and a theatre researcher at SBS studio, photo credit: SBS Russian

A professional actress and academic who specialises in the Stanislavski's system, Inga Romantsova, told us about her role in the new movie "Petrol".

Inga has been living in Australia for almost 30 years. Her career began in St. Petersburg, where she studied acting with People's Artist of the RSFSR Larisa Malevannaya at the Russian Academy of Theater Arts in St. Petersburg.

Inga has performed in Russia, Israel, Europe, and since the end of 1990 she has been working in Australia. During this time, she received her Master of Arts from the University of New South Wales and her Master of Philosophy and Drama in connection with theater and film, Newcastle. She currently works as an educator and academic at the Actors Center Australia.
