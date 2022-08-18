Weather bureau upgrades its La Nina alert for spring
Repeated La Nina weather events have caused high rainfall and flooding across many parts of eastern Australia Source: AAP / DEAN LEWINS/AAPIMAGE
The Bureau of Meteorology has raised its level of alert after observing signs that another La Nina event is likely to happen. The Bureau's "La Nina Alert" means there's a 70 percent chance of the event occurring during the spring - as has happened each time the Alert has been raised in the past. This is a Russian language content.
