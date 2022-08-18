Weather bureau upgrades its La Nina alert for spring

Repeated La Nina weather events have caused high rainfall and flooding across many parts of eastern Australia

Repeated La Nina weather events have caused high rainfall and flooding across many parts of eastern Australia

The Bureau of Meteorology has raised its level of alert after observing signs that another La Nina event is likely to happen. The Bureau's "La Nina Alert" means there's a 70 percent chance of the event occurring during the spring - as has happened each time the Alert has been raised in the past. This is a Russian language content.

Как явление Ла-Нинья повлияло на вино урожая 2022 года?

Ла-Нинья второй год подряд: как дожди повлияют на Австралию и фермеров? (подкаст)

