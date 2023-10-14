Weekly news wrap in Russian - 14.10.2023

SBS Russian news

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Listen to Australian and world news of the week (October 9 - 14).

Tune in for 
SBS Russian program 
on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.

Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts 
here
.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Artist Irina Iris

SBS Russian program — Live 14.10.2023

Rodion and Zhenya.png

Meet Rodion, an airplane enthusiast who spends every weekend at Sydney Airport

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 13.10.2023

The Green Academy.png

'Subclass 500 visas give a great opportunity to discover Australia and even come here with your family'