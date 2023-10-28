Weekly news wrap in Russian - 28.10.2023

Weekly news wrap in Russian - 28.10.2023Play08:33Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (7.83MB) Listen to Australian and world news of the week (October 22 - 28).Tune in for SBS Russian program on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.Follow us on Facebook or sign up to our podcasts here.ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS Russian program — Live 28.10.2023Horror book author Katya de Becerra : 'If you want real horror, just turn on the TV'SBS news in Russian — 27.10.2023Parents bear the brunt as early educators leave the sector