Weekly news wrap in Russian - 4.11.2023

Weekly news wrap in Russian - 4.11.2023Play10:57Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (10.02MB) Listen to Australian and world news of the week (October 29 - November 4).Tune in for SBS Russian program on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.Follow us on Facebook or sign up to our podcasts here.ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS Russian program — Live 4.11.2023Actress Olga Olshansky: “It doesn't matter what happens next. I will continue doing what I love"SBS news in Russian — 03.11.202314 researchers from Ukraine arrive in Australia on a special grant from The Australian Academy of Sciences