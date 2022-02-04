What do representatives of the Russian-speaking community of Australia think about the situation on the Russia–Ukraine border

Ukrainian rally in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, on Jan. 30, 2022. Protesters called for Germany and its allies to support Ukraine. Germany has come under growing criticism for its cautious policy toward Russia. Ukrainians joined Belar

Ukrainian rally in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, on Jan. 30, 2022. Source: AAP Image/Michael Kuenne/PRESSCOV/Sipa USA

As fears of conflict mount in eastern Europe, SBS Russian talks with representatives of the Russian and Ukrainian communities in Australia, many of whom have relatives in both countries.

This podcast is available in Russian only. English article can be found here:
'Nothing to fight over': Russians and Ukrainians in Australia watch in disbelief as border tensions grow



