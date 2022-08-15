What is La Niña and do its rains mean boom or bust for Australian farmers?

Farmer walks with dog with cows in the background.

Some farmers have received less rain under La Niña than they would in an El Niño season. Source: Climate Council of Australia

This November was the wettest in the history of meteorological recordings in Australia. The natural phenomenon of La Niña in the Pacific Ocean has been developing for the second year in a row, which is rare. For farmers in Australia, the consequences of La Niña can be different.

