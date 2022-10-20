Why carry out the Stage Three Tax cuts? And what's the alternative?

SBS Russian

JIM CHALMERS PRESSER

Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Monday, October 17, 2022. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

Published 20 October 2022 at 1:40pm
By Irina Burmistrova, Rena Sarumpaet
All eyes will be on the Labor Government's first budget next week [[Oct 25]] - with the fate of the Coalition's Stage Three Tax Cuts dominating debate in the lead-up. The legislation passed in 2019 with the then Labor Opposition's support, despite that party's reservations over the tax cuts, due to begin in 2024-25. Having promised 'no change' to the policy during the election campaign - the Albanese government faces a backlash if the cuts are delayed or amended.

