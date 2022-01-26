Why is it important to preserve indigenous languages?Play09:03 Source: Alexandra AikhenvaldGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (7.9MB) Alexandra Aikhenvald, linguist and professor at James Cook University, on the loss of identity through the loss of a language and the importance of preserving dying languages of indigenous communities.The recent book by Alexandra Aikhenvald "I saw the dog. How language works" explores the importance of linguistic diversity and the preservation of languages.Tune in for SBS Russian program on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.Follow us on Facebook or sign up to our podcasts here.ShareLatest podcast episodesMeet ANA: an international band confident about a bright futureSBS news in Russian — 29.09.2023Australia's shocking wealth gap: Low-income earners hit hardestPodcast about money and technology: first episode