Why is it important to preserve indigenous languages?

Linguist in remote community

Source: Alexandra Aikhenvald

Alexandra Aikhenvald, linguist and professor at James Cook University, on the loss of identity through the loss of a language and the importance of preserving dying languages of indigenous communities.

The recent book by Alexandra Aikhenvald
"I saw the dog. How language works"
 explores the importance of linguistic diversity and the preservation of languages.

