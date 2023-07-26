Will nationally consistent sexual consent laws stop sexual crimes?

SEXUAL CONSENT LAWS PUBLIC HEARING

Consent Labs Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Angelique Wan at a public hearing into sexual consent laws in Canberra Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

A Senate Inquiry has heard consent laws need to be the same across the different states and territories to ensure there are consistent rules to stop rape and sexual assault. Advocates and organisations have told the inquiry better consent training and sex education is also needed.

Tune in for 
SBS Russian program 
on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.

Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts 
here
.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

ANA BAND 1.jpg

Meet ANA: an international band confident about a bright future

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 29.09.2023

Australia is very wealthy but it still has too many people going without (Getty)

Australia's shocking wealth gap: Low-income earners hit hardest

English.jpg

Podcast about money and technology: first episode