World-first program to offer free DNA screenings for cancer and heart disease risk

The pilot program has been funded to screen 10,000 young Australians for genetic mutations that cause cancer and heart disease (SBS).jpg

Пилотная программа финансируется правительством для проверки 10 000 молодых австралийцев на наличие генетических мутаций, вызывающих рак и сердечно-соссудистые заболевания Source: SBS

Free DNA screening is to be offered to thousands of young Australians to identify people at high risk of some cancers and heart disease - potentially saving many lives through early detection and pre-emptive measures. The pilot program could also save the health system considerable costs through prevention.

