World-first program to offer free DNA screenings for cancer and heart disease risk
Пилотная программа финансируется правительством для проверки 10 000 молодых австралийцев на наличие генетических мутаций, вызывающих рак и сердечно-соссудистые заболевания Source: SBS
Free DNA screening is to be offered to thousands of young Australians to identify people at high risk of some cancers and heart disease - potentially saving many lives through early detection and pre-emptive measures. The pilot program could also save the health system considerable costs through prevention.
