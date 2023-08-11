Poet Yuri Mikhailik: Under the sun and over the sea

Poet Yuri Mikhailik: Under the sun and over the seaPlay33:57Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (31.19MB) In August 2023, 'Australian Mosaic' project published a new book by Yuri Mikhailik — "Under the sky and over the sea".Tune in for SBS Russian program on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.Follow us on Facebook or sign up to our podcasts here.ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS news in Russian — 11.08.2023A new COVID-19 subvariant increasingly appearing in cases in the United States and United KingdomSBS Russian program — Live 10.08.2023Russia suspends double tax treaties with 38 countries. What does it mean for you?