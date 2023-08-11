Poet Yuri Mikhailik: Under the sun and over the sea

Yuri Mikhailik Odessa Sydney poet.png

In August 2023, 'Australian Mosaic' project published a new book by Yuri Mikhailik — "Under the sky and over the sea".

