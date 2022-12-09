SBS Russian

Volodymyr Zelenskyy named Time magazine's "Person of the Year"

President Zelenskyy smiling in Kherson, surrounded by Ukrainian soldiers

President Zelenskyy visited Kherson for the first time after the withdrawal of Russian troops. Source: Getty / Narciso Contreras

Published 10 December 2022 at 9:35am
By SBS Russian
Time magazine named President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky as well as "the spirit of Ukraine" as its 2022 Person of the year.

