Д-р Алексей Муравьев: «На данном этапе мирные переговоры невозможны»

Israeli Iron Dome intercepts missiles launched from the Gaza strip (AAP)

Israeli Iron Dome intercepts missiles launched from the Gaza strip Source: AAP / MOHAMMED SABER/EPA

По последним данным в результате нападения ХАМАС в Израиле погибло не менее 1200 человек. В Палестине из-за ответных ударов со стороны Израиля погибло 1100 человек. Судьба примерно 150 человек, которых боевики ХАМАС взяли в заложники, остается неизвестна. Ситуацию комментирует доктор Алексей Муравьев, профессор кафедры национальной безопасности и стратегических исследований Университета Кертин в Перте.

Д-р Алексей Муравьев: "Израильтяне были убеждены, что армия, полиция и спецслужбы их защитят"

Экстренная консульская помощь для граждан Австралии в Израиле: 1300 555 135 (звонки из Австралии); +61 2 6261 3305 (вне Австралии).

The significant escalation is the latest in a long-standing conflict between Hamas and Israel. Hamas is a Palestinian military and political group, gaining power in the Gaza Strip since winning legislative elections there in 2006. Hamas’s stated aim is to establish a Palestinian state, while refusing to recognise Israel’s right to exist. Hamas, in its entirety, is designated as a terrorist organisation by countries including Australia, Canada, the UK and the US. Some countries list only its military wing as a terrorist group. The UN though did not condemn Hamas in its entirety as a terrorist organisation, due to insufficient support from member states to do so during a 2018 vote.

