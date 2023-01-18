Погиб министр внутренних дел Украины Денис Монастырский

Russia Ukraine War Helicopter Crash

People look at remains of helicopter in a kindergarten at the scene where a helicopter crashed on civil infrastructure in Brovary, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. The chief of Ukraine's National Police says a helicopter crash in a Kyiv suburb has killed 16 people, including Ukraine's interior minister and two children. He said nine of those killed were aboard the emergency services helicopter. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Source: AAP / Daniel Cole

Утром 18 января в городе Бровары Киевской областиразбился вертолет госслужбы по ЧС Украины. При крушении погибли не менее 14 человек. Среди погибших — трое детей, а также министр внутренних дел Украины Денис Монастырский, его первый заместитель Евгений Енин и госсекретарь МВД Юрий Лубкович.

