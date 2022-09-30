Papalii, Crichton, To’o: Why so many NRL stars choose to represent Samoa over Australia

Highlights Players of Pasifika and Māori heritage make up almost 50 per cent of the playing pool in the NRL

A number of Pasifika players are opting to represent the Pacific nations of their heritage

The 2022 Rugby League World Cup will kick off in France in mid-October

Players of Pasifika and Māori heritage make up almost 50 per cent of the playing pool in the NRL. Many of these players are of Samoan heritage.





With the 2022 Rugby League World Cup approaching in October, an increasing number of Pasifika players born or raised in Australia are opting to represent their Pacific nation of heritage over playing for the Australian Kangaroos.





Canberra Raiders prop Josh Papalii is part of that cohort pledging his allegiance to Toa Samoa.





Advertisement

Papalii, who has also represented Australia at international level and Queensland in the State of Origin, explains how being Samoan impacts him as a player.





“It’s a big part of who I am as a person, my identity, the way I carry myself, who I am as a husband, as a son and as a player. I represent not only myself, but my parents my wife my kids,” he tells SBS Samoan.





Joining Papalii is young Penrith Panthers player Stephen Crichton, who this month pledged his allegiance to Toa Samoa. This completes the popular Panthers Samoan trio ‘from the area’ (Mount Druitt) along with Brian To’o and Jarome Luai, who have all chosen to play for the country of their heritage.



CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 06: Stephen Crichton of the Panthers celebrates a try during the round 21 NRL match between the Canberra Raiders and the Penrith Panthers at GIO Stadium, on August 06, 2022, in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images) Credit: Mark Evans/Getty Images Their choice has been described as controversial in some circles.





But for Nigel Vagana, a legend of the game who played for both Samoa and New Zealand, you can be a proud representative of one country and still be proud of your heritage.





“First question is, you know, controversial for who, right? Because for us that’s not controversial, the kamaloa (man) just wants to play for his aiga (family)... from a Pacific point of view, it makes sense to us,” he says.





Service to family is one of the distinctive hallmarks of being Pasifika. For many of these players, choosing to play for their country of heritage is a meaningful act of service not only for themselves but their families.





This perspective is explored in a new podcast, Tama Samoa - Samoans in the NRL , whose three episodes give insight into the lives of rugby league players of Samoan heritage.





Host Joyce Matai'a chats with current NRL players Ava Seumanufagai, Joshua Papalii and Stephen Crichton, as well as all-time greats Leo Tanoi, Joe Galuvao and Leaupepe Nigel Vagana.





Hear them reflect on family, cultural identity, achieving success, and challenges on and off the field.



