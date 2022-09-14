Tama Samoa: Samoans in the NRL

Samoan rugby league players have been big names in the Aussie league for many years. They are renowned for their strength and skill, but what motivates them to become great athletes and what are their lives like off the field? Tama Samoa is a three part podcast series exploring the world of rugby league from a Samoan perspective. Host Joyce Mataia chats with current NRL players Ava Seumanufagai, Joshua Papalii, and Stephen Crichton, as well as OG’s of the game Leo Tanoi, Joe Galuvao and Leaupepe Nigel Vagana. Hear them reflect on family, cultural identity, achieving success, and challenges on and off the field.