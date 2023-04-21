Aotelega o talafou a le SBS Aso Faraile 21 Aperila 2023.

Ua te'ena e le palemia Anthony Albanese finauga o loo faavae ai le tete'e a le ta'ita'i o le itu-agai Peter Dutton i se leo o tagata muamua i le palemene tele o Ausetalia.



Ma ua faailoa lautele e le Loia Sili (Attorney-General) Mark Dreyfuss, le fautuaga faa-loia mai le Solicitor-General i le mata'upu i se Indigenous Voice to Parliament.



Na saunoa le palemia, ua fa'aaoga e le itu-agai le referendum (palota faalaua'itele) e tulei ai a latou mata'upu faapolitiki, ma e leai se tulaga lamatia o isi aso faamanatu, e pei o le ANZAC Day mai se leo o tagata muamua i le palemene tele.





Anthony Albanese: [["This puts to bed the absolute nonsense of Peter Dutton and Barnaby Joyce and all the nonsense that they've carried on with. Saying that somehow recognising Aboriginal and Torres Strait islander people in our constitution will lead to ANZAC Day being abolished. It is complete nonsense. They are just determined to play politics with this."]]





______________________________________________





I New South Wales........



Ua tofia Mark Speakman e avea ma ta'ita'i o le vaega 'upufai le Liberal Party, ma ua avea ai nei ma ta'ita'i o le itu-agai i le palemene setete o New South Wales.



O Speakman na umia le tofi Loia Sili (Attorney-General) i le faigamalo na te'a nei a le soofaatasiga, ma ua lata i le masina o leai se ta'ita'i o le itu-agai talu ona faia'ina le Liberal Party i faiga palota mo le palemene setete o NSW.



Na saunoa Mark Speakman e le o iai sona manatu i se quota mo le itupa o tamaita'i i lana Kapeneta faaolioli (Shadow Cabinet).



Na ia ta'ua fo'i le tele o lu'itau o le a feagai ma lana vaega 'upufai i le paea'iga lenei o le palemene setete o NSW.





Mark Speakman: [["We remain a party with timeless values, we are the party of opportunity, aspiration and of reward for initiative. And these are fundamentally sound principles that underpin sound government, and the strong delivery of frontline services and infrastructure right across New South Wales. Of course, those timeless principles have to meet modern issues, we have to address youth issues, women issues, environmental issues and so on."]]





________________________________________________





I Amerika..........





Ua pasia i le maota o sui lea o loo iai se faasiliga a le Republicans se tulafono e le mafai ai e tamaiti o itupa transgender ona tauva i ta'aloga ma le itupa o teine i a'oga.



Na saunoa le fofoga fetalai o le maota o sui, Kevin McCarthy, o se sui o le Republicans, o le 'auga o le tulafono, o le faia o le amiotonu i le itupa o teine e tauva ai na o isi teine ae le o itupa transgender.





Kevin McCarthy: [[“They strive for excellence and they achieved it and they learn the value of teamwork and hard work. But because they were forced to compete against biological men, they lost out on opportunities that they deserved. They watched their peers lose out on opportunities they deserved as well. So these women did something courageous. They spoke out. They spoke out for equal opportunity, for privacy, for safety, for truth."]]





O le lafo na manumalo i palota e 219-203, ae o loo malosi masaloga e le pasia i le Senate lea o loo umia ai e le Democrats le faasiliga, ma ua faaalia e le ofisa o le peresitene, e toe soloia e Joe Biden le faai'uga a le maota o sui.





_________________________________________________





Ma se va'aiga i le tau mo le Aso Toona'i 24 o Aperila 2023.





Perth Sunny, 31



Adelaide Sunny, 23



Melbourne Partly cloudy, 21



Hobart Cloudy, 20



Canberra Mostly sunny, 21



Wollongong Shower or two, 21



Sydney Partly cloudy, 22



Newcastle Showers, 22



Brisbane Possible shower, 26



Cairns Shower or two, wind easing, 29



Darwin Mostly sunny, 34



