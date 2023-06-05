Faailoa mai e le palemia le fesili mo le palota i se Leo o Tagata Muamua i le palemene.





O se aso ua tele tausaga o taupoina. Na tutulu le palemia Anthony Albanese ina ua ia faailoa maia le faa'upuga o le fesili o le a tu'u i tagata lautele e tu'uina aloa'ia ai tagata muamua i le faavae i se leo, le Voice to Parliament.





"The question that Australians will be asked at this year's referendum is a very simple one - it will read: A proposed law to alter the constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. Do you approve this proposed alteration? That's the question before the Australian people. Nothing more, but nothing less."





O le faa'upuga o le fesili na malilie iai le Referendum Working Group ma le palemia atoa ai ma nisi o minisita o le Kapeneta.





O nisi o le Referendum Working Group e aofia ai le tama'ita'i o Professor Megan Davis ma na ia faaalia o se aso o le a manatuaina i le tala faasolopito o le atunu'u.





"This is a historic day, this is a historic agreement. There is still a long way to go, but today we must pause and reflect on this historic achievement. When we ran the dialogues all over Australia, our people spoke about not being listened to and not being heard. They spoke about powerless and voicelessness. This Prime Minister, this Government, has listened respectfully, genuinely, authentically, this process bodes well for the future of the Voice."





Na auai iai ma le minisita o mata'upu i tagata muamua, Linda Burney, le loia sili, Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus, ma sui o le Senate o tagata muamua fo'i, Pat Dodson ma Malarndirri McCarthy.





Na faafetaia e le palemia i latou uma nei mo lo latou sao i le tuleia o le Mau mo se leo o tagata muamua i le palemene tele.





"This moment has become a very long time in the making. Yet they have shown such patience and optimism through this process and that spirit of cooperation and thoughtful, respectful dialogue, has been so important at arriving at this point in such a united fashion"





Na faailoa ai fo'i e le palemia Anthony Albanese nisi o 'upu faaopoopo o le tu'uina i le Faavae.





"And the provisions that Australians will be voting to approve are as follows: Chapter 9 - recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. 129 - Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. In recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples as the First Peoples of Australia. 1 - there shall be a to be called the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. Two - the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice may make representations to the Parliament and the executive Government of the Commonwealth on matters relating to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. 3 - the Parliament shall, subject to this constitution, have power to make laws with respect to matters relating to the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice including its composition, functions, powers and procedures."





Na faaalia e se tasi o sui o le Referendum Working Group, Tony McAvoy pou e 9 e faavae ai le leo o tagata muamua, le Voice to parliament.





"The design principles are: Following the designed principles of the Voice to Parliament agreed by the First Nations Referendum Working Group, A, the Voice will give independent advice to the Parliament and Government. B, it will be chosen by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people based on the wishes of local communities. C, it will be representative of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities, gender-balanced and include youth. D, it will be empowering community-led inclusive, respectful and culturally informed. E, it will be accountable and transparent. F, it will work alongside existing organisations and traditional structures. G, it will not have a program delivery function. And, H, it will not have a veto p power. The Referendum Working Group encourages everybody, everybody that has an interest this this process, to pay close attention to the design principles."





O le masina o Iuni e tu'uina ai le faa'upuga o le fesili i le palemene mo lana iloiloga.





Na faaalia e le palemia, e ono iai nisi o sui i le maota o le a manana'o e suia le faa'upuga o le fesili.





"Of course it can be altered. We have a Parliamentary process. Of course, it can be altered. People can vote the numbers to alter it. I said though, very clearly and unequivocally that this is the position, we have arrived at it on the basis of the Government's position, we arrived at it on the basis with the consultation process with the Referendum Working Group."





Ae o loo tumau le tete'e o le itu-agai le vaega 'upufa a le Liberal Party i se leo o tagata muamua.





O loo vala'au le ta'ita'i o le itu-agai Peter Dutton mo nisi faamatalaga au'ili'ili o le Mau.





"The Liberal Party will meet in this room as a body and we'll look at what the Government has provided to us at some point. You can only be strung along for so far without the detail. And you need to consider what the Government has on the table and then we can make a decision as a party room whether or not we support the Voice. We've been constructive with the Government this week in relation to the bill that's been dealing with the behind the scenes and mechanics of the referendum."





Na faaalia e le palemia Anthony Albanese, o le faa'upuga o le fesili ua uma ona silasila ma aumaia iai se fautuaga a loia a le malo.





"This form of words is legally sound and it is a form of words that all of us have confidence will gain the strongest possible support from the people of Australia at the referendum and deliver the best possible outcomes in the years ahead."





Ae ua mautu le tulaga o le National Party i le tete'e i se Leo o tagata muamua i le palemene tele.



Na saunoa le ta'ita'i o le Nationals, David Littleproud, e na ona fafa atu le Voice i luga o le tele o isi polokalame ua pasia ma faagaioia mo tagata muamua.





"The release of the referendum question today has not changed the Nationals position and has only strengthened the Nationals resolve to oppose the Voice. This is history repeating itself, we've had a representative body before and it didn't work. We're adding another layer of bureaucracy to what is effectively about the efficiency, the delivery of services, to those communities that are most disadvantaged. We come to this position with no malice but with genuine intent to close the gap."











Ae na saunoa le tama'ita'i o Indigenous Professor Marcia Langton, o se tasi ua tele tausaga o tuleia le mau mo se leo o tagata muamua...





"There have been many advisory groups and consultative groups and councils. There's no evidence to suggest they didn't work. And, you know, I have been around since the very first one. And indeed they did make a very positive difference."



