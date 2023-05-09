Laulauina mai ananei le tala i le tupe a le malo tele i Ausetalia.

Ae o sauni atu le atunu'u i le laulauina mai o le tala i le tupe a le malo tele i le afiafi ananei, ua faaalia e le palemia, Anthony Albanese, o le 'auga o le tala i le tupe, o se faasiliga, se surplus, e $4 piliona. ae o le a taualuga i se faamama'avega mo aiga i le atunu'u.





[["In 2022, their budget projected a defecit of 3.4 per cent of GDP or 77.9 billion dollars for this year. I'll make a bold prediction without stealing the treasurer's thunder tonight but... it'll be a bit better than that."]]





O le tala i le tupe e pei ona faamoemoe e laulauina mai i le afiafi ananei, o le a aofia ai se faamama'avega e $15 pilona i le tau o le soifuaga i le atunu'u.



Ae na faaalia e le ta'ita'i o le itu-agai i le palemene tele, Peter Dutton, o le tau o le 'eletise ma kasa, ua atili maualuga ona o tulafono a le maloma le aia i faai'uga a kamupani gaosi 'eletise ma le kasa.





[["The prime minister promised a $275 cut to your power bill each year before the election but Labor’s intervention in the gas market is causing prices to skyrocket. The Prime Minister promised families would be better off but the cost-of-living crisis has never been worse. Why do Australians always pay more under Labor?"]]







Peita'i o loo tumau masaloga i nisi e leai se 'ese'esega i le tau o le soifuaga mai le faamama'avega e pei ona faaalia e le teutupe ma le palemia i le tala i le tupe. .





[["Everyone knows there's a living cost crisis, everyone knows that, the government knows that, but what are they doing? Nothing. Electricity, petrol, food prices, everything is going up except for wages."



"Even just groceries because I come from a very big family household and with the groceries - we need more financial help with that. And the price of food needs to go down a bit."]]



