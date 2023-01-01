Tu'umalo Pope Penitito XVI.

E tu'umalo nei Pope Penitito XVI ua 95 tausaga lona soifua.





Na faate'ia le Ekalesia Katoliko Roma i le lalolagi ina ua aumaia le faamavaega a Pope Penitito XVI i le Aso 11 o Fepuari 2013, ma avea ai o ia ma Tupu Sa muamua faa,avae ma le tofi ae o soifua pea i le 600 tausaga o le Ekalesia ma le faasologa o nofoa'iga a Tupu Sa.





O lana faamavaega na toe faia ai le filifiliga a le fono a Katinale ma tofia ai Pope Francis lea o loo tau'aveina nei le tofiga Tupu Sa o le Ekalesia Katoliko Roma.





I lana malelega mai le Vatikana, na faaalia e Pope Francis le tautua a Pope Penitito XVI i le Ekalesia ma le talitonuga Kerisiano.





"And speaking of kindness, at this moment, our thoughts go spontaneously to our dearest Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who left us this morning. It is with emotion that we remember his person so noble, so kind. And we feel in our heart such gratitude, gratitude to God for having gifted him to the Church and the world; gratitude to him, for all the good he has accomplished, and especially for his witness of faith and prayer, especially in these last years of his retired life. Only God knows the value and strength of his intercession, of his sacrifices offered for the good of the Church."



