Maliliu tagata i Kenya na mulimuli i se tala'iga Kerisiano.

Kenya Cult Deaths

Police officers stand near a cordon at the scene where police are exhuming bodies of victims of Christian cult that has led to death of dozens of followers, at a forest in Shakahola area, outskirts of Malindi town, Kenyan Coast Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Kenya's president William Ruto said Monday that the starvation deaths of dozens of followers of pastor Paul Makenzi, who was arrested on suspicion of telling his followers to fast to death in order to meet Jesus, is akin to terrorism (AP Photo) Source: AP / Stringer/AP

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Na maliliu ni tagata o se tapua'iga Kerisiano i Kenya ina ua faatonuina e le faife'au e anapogi se'ia maliliu e feiloa'i ai ma Iesu Keriso.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Pencil.jpg

Pepesi le flu i Samoa ma le misela i Amerika Samoa.

CITIPOINTE CHRISTIAN COLLEGE

Faai'uga manatu faapito i a'oga a lotu ma le tulafono.

Veve Iosia Soliola.jpg

TALANOA: Tofa Veve Iosia Soliola o le Canberra Raiders.

Palemia o Aotearoa Niu Sila Chris Hipkins.

Toe faigofie ona maua sitiseni Ausetalia e tagatanu'u Aotearoa Niu Sila.