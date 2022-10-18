Tetele pea lologa ma tafega i Vitoria.

SES personnel help a family leaving their home in Shepparton, Victoria, Sunday, October 16, 2022. The flooding crisis has worsened in Victoria's north with residents told to move to higher ground. (AAP Image/Diego Fedele) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / DIEGO FEDELE/AAPIMAGE
Published 18 October 2022 at 2:28pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Ioane Tiperio Lafoa'i
Source: SBS
O loo fa'aauau ona a'afia nisi o vaega o le setete o Vitoria i le tetele o lologa tafega.
