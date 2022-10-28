Tofia Sarai Bareman i le faauluuluga o le Soka i le FIFA.

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 06: FIFA Chief Women's Football Officer Sarai Bareman speaks on stage during the FIFA Women's Football Convention at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles on June 6, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images) Credit: Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images
Published 28 October 2022 at 12:13pm
By Danielle Robertson
Presented by Ioane Tiperio Lafoa'i
Source: SBS
Ua tofia le tama'ita'i Samoa o Sarai Bareman e faauluulu iai le taaloga Soka a tama'ita'i i le lalolagi i lalo o le faamalu a le FIFA.
