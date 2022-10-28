SBS Samoan

Tofia Sarai Bareman i le faauluuluga o le Soka i le FIFA.

FIFA Women's Football Convention

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 06: FIFA Chief Women's Football Officer Sarai Bareman speaks on stage during the FIFA Women's Football Convention at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles on June 6, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images) Credit: Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images

Published 28 October 2022 at 12:13pm
By Danielle Robertson
Presented by Ioane Tiperio Lafoa'i
Ua tofia le tama'ita'i Samoa o Sarai Bareman e faauluulu iai le taaloga Soka a tama'ita'i i le lalolagi i lalo o le faamalu a le FIFA.

Sunak becomes UK's first Hindu and British Asian PM

Tofia Rishi Sunak e avea ma palemia o Peretania.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Laulauina mai le tala i le tupe a le malo tele.

Tuilaepa Malielegaoi.

E le faamavae Tuila'epa ma Lealailepule mai o la tofi faipule i le palemene o Samoa.

Liz Truss ma Rishi Sunak.

Na tulei pe na oso i lalo Liz Truss mai le tofi palemia o Peretania?