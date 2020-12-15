Community on the frontline against domestic violence

For the first time, the New South Wales Government Department of Communities and Justice, has worked closely with members of the Serbian community in Sydney as well as clergy from the Serbian Orthodox Church.





Information sessions and seminars have been held, and community has supported efforts to raise awareness about the effects of domestic violence, giving support to victims and their families.





The most recent information session had a diverse panel of guests, with Australian Serbian members of government and non-government organisations sharing their experiences as experts in the field of violence prevention and rehabilitation.





Click the cover photo to listen in Serbian!





If you are in danger, or know someone who might be in danger, you can contact domestic violence support services on:





If you are in immediate danger call 000 for police or ambulance help.















