Community on the frontline against domestic violence

Government and non-government members of the team that organised the information session.

Government and non-government members of the team that organised the information session. Source: Radoslav Erceg

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The Serbian community has this year rallied together to raise awareness about the effects of family and domestic violence.

For the first time, the New South Wales Government Department of Communities and Justice, has worked closely with members of the Serbian community in Sydney as well as clergy from the Serbian Orthodox Church. 

Information sessions and seminars have been held, and community has supported efforts to raise awareness about the effects of domestic violence, giving support to victims and their families. 

The most recent information session had a diverse panel of guests, with Australian Serbian members of government and non-government organisations sharing their experiences as experts in the field of violence prevention and rehabilitation. 

Click the cover photo to listen in Serbian! 

If you are in danger, or know someone who might be in danger, you can contact domestic violence support services on:

If you are in immediate danger call 000 for police or ambulance help. 

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

unnamed.png

Недељно поподне уз балканску, медитеранску и сефардску музику

R2R PODCAST GFX ABORIGINAL FLAG TORRES STRAIT FLAG_RED.jpg

Аустралијанци изгласали „не“ на референдуму о увођењу Гласа аутохтоних народа при парламенту

FRANCE-HISTORY-ART-CULTURE-PAINTING-SCULPTURE-JUDAISM-GERMANY

Украдене уметнине казују своје приче у виртуелној стварности

Europe Climate Renewable Energy

Локални соларни пројекат утире пут преласку Аустралије на обновљиве изворе енергије