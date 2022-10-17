Председник Кине позвао на бржи војни развој и најавио да неће бити промена у политици

Delegates applaud after a speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping during the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of China's ruling Communist Party at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. Chinese leader Xi Jinping signaled Sunday that his government would maintain policies that have put it at odds with the U.S. and other nations and deepened Communist Party control of the economy and society. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Source: AP / Mark Schiefelbein/AP