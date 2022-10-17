Председник Кине позвао на бржи војни развој и најавио да неће бити промена у политици

Delegates applaud after a speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping during the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of China's ruling Communist Party at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. Chinese leader Xi Jinping signaled Sunday that his government would maintain policies that have put it at odds with the U.S. and other nations and deepened Communist Party control of the economy and society. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Source: AP / Mark Schiefelbein/AP
Published 17 October 2022 at 2:09pm
By Omar Dehen, Claire Slattery
Presented by Biljana Ristić
Source: SBS
Очекује се да ће кинески председник додатно учврстити своју власт, јер изгледа да ће му делегати највеће политичке партије на свету предати трећи мандат лидера. Председник Си Ђинпинг је говорио о борби своје земље против ковида и економским изгледима, на отварању историјског 20. скупа Конгреса Комунистичке партије у Пекингу.
