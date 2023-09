Председник Србије Александар Вучић: Србија на мети 56 америчких и европских парламентараца због Косова

Women attach Serbian flags to a fence in front of the city hall during a protest in the town of Zvecan, northern Kosovo, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Hundreds of ethnic Serbs began gathering in front of the city hall in their repeated efforts to take over the offices of one of the municipalities where ethnic Albanian mayors took up their posts last week. (AP Photo/Bojan Slavkovic) Source: AP / Bojan Slavkovic/AP