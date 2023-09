Шта се чини да би особе са инвалидитетом могле да се изјасне 14. октобра?

HOBART, AUSTRALIA - MAY 01: Voters leaving after filling out their ballots on May 01, 2021 in Hobart, Australia. Liberal premier Peter Gutwein is campaigning against the Labor party led by Rebecca White. The 2021 state election is the first time Peter Gutwein has faced voters as premier. The election was brought forward after the state government was put into the minority after Speaker Sue Hickey was sacked from the Tasmanian Liberal party in March. (Photo by Steve Bell/Getty Images) Credit: Steve Bell/Getty Images