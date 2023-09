План за управљање речним сливом Мари Дарлинг неће бити спроведен на време

Two dead Murray cod float on the surface of the Darling River below weir 32 near Menindee, Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Three fish kills have depleted fish stocks on the Darling River and the Menindee Lakes in recent weeks due to low oxygen levels from poor water flow that has been caused by the continuing drought affecting more than 98% of New South Wales. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins) Source: AAP / DEAN LEWINS/AAPIMAGE